Lincolnshire community groups invited to apply for share of £82,500 Skipton Building Society grassroots giving funding

Community groups in Lincolnshire are being invited to enter an award winning scheme which last year gave out £6,500 to good causes in the East Midlands.

Thirteen East Midlands-based community groups were amongst those celebrating at the end of last year after local supporters helped them secure £6,500 of funding from Skipton Building Society’s Grassroots Giving Scheme.

The winners were chosen by public vote after being shortlisted from over 700 community organisations across the country.

Now in its sixth year, Grassroots Giving was set up to support small community groups which might not normally attract any sort of funding. In 2018, a total of £82,500 has been made available to reward 165 groups.

Applications open on Tuesday 1 May and can be made online at www.skiptongrg.co.uk. The groups which make it to the shortlisting stage in August are then profiled by Skipton, the UK’s fourth largest building society, and then the public will be asked to vote for who they think is the most deserving.