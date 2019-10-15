Lincolnshire campaigners prepare for ‘Final Say’ march

Campaigners are preparing to travel from Lincolnshire to London on Saturday (October 19), to take part in ‘Final Say’ march to demand a ‘People’s Vote’ referendum on Brexit.

More than 170 coaches - including two from Lincoln and one from Grantham - will take hundreds of thousands of campaigners from across the UK to London on Saturday, with many more campaigners from Lincolnshire expected to travel down by train.

John Bland, chair of Lincolnshire European Movement, said: “For more than three years, hard-working activists and campaigners here in Lincolnshire and across the UK have been running street stalls, delivering leaflets, and making the case for a People’s Vote to settle the Brexit issue once and for all. Now we are coming together in London to demand our voices are heard.”

“Groups from Stamford for Europe, Lincoln for a People’s Vote, Grantham for a People’s Vote, and the North East Lincolnshire European Movement will all be travelling down to London and we will all be proudly taking the Lincolnshire flag to the streets of London.”

John continued: “Boris Johnson needs to hear loud and clear he must seek our consent before he inflicts his damaging Brexit on our country.

“The ‘Together For The Final Say’ march on October 19 will be a huge democratic moment for our country as we say loud and clear that, whatever you think about Brexit, the only clear way out of this mess is to give the people the final say.”

• Anyone who wishes to join the march can find further details here: www.peoples-vote.uk/let_us_be_heard

• Anyone who wants to join a coach party can find out more here: www.peoples-vote.uk/october_coaches