Lincoln store team has fundraising in their sights

A Lincoln optician has raised more than £200 for charity by holding a fundraiser in memory of a long-serving member of the team.

Specsavers, in the town’s High Street, held a charity day in store to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK, after their colleague and friend Stuart Hogg passed away from the disease.

As part of the fundraiser, the team in Lincoln dressed in purple – the trademark colour of Pancreatic Cancer UK - and held a bake sale.

They held a store ‘bake off’, with a different member of staff baking for the team per day for a week, and also took donations for any glasses repairs and adjustments.

Paul Hurdley, store director at Specsavers Lincoln High Street, said: ‘As a cause that is especially close to all of our hearts, we made sure to do everything we could to raise as much money as possible for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

“I am incredibly proud of my team and hope our efforts make a different to families affected.”

Money raised by the store will go towards providing expert, personalised support and information, and funding innovative research to help find breakthroughs that will change how pancreatic cancer is understood, diagnosed and treated.