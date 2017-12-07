Lincoln band Albany are back live at The Rogue Saint

Lincoln-based band Albany are back by popular demand, playing live at The Rogue Saint in Mint Street this Friday,

(December 8).

The quartet, consisting of Matt Duke, lead vocals and guitar, Daniel McLagan, rhythm guitar, Chris Fletcher, bass and Daniel Sharratt on drums will be live from 10pm.

This fresh indie/rock band will be playing a variety of their original material, ready for your listening pleasure.

The will be delivering songs with infectious melodies and big choruses, so they’re definitely worth a listen.

So if you’re heading out for a Christmas event with work on Friday night, make sure The Rogue Saint is on your list of places to visit.

It will be a good night of sound live music guaranteed and best of all, it’s free entry.

To find out more information about the band prior to the event, you can find the guys on Facebook via: https://www.facebook.com/albanymusicuk.