Lights, camera, action for Middle Rasen writer

Childhood memories of trips to the cinema with his father have led a Middle Rasen man writing his third book.

Tony Trevor well remembers riding on the bars of his father’s bike into Market Rasen to watch films at the Town Hall cinema.

Building on those memories, he has written ‘Let’s Go to the Pictures’ a nostalgic look at the golden age of cinema.

Tony said: “I wrote a short piece on cinema memories for the Poacher magazine and it was well received, so I decided to expand my research.”

In the book, Tony not only looks at Market Rasen’s cinema, but also those at Spilsby and Horncastle, which all had a link.

Tony said: “It is surprising what you find when you start to look into things.

“You have to have a bit of luck though, and I certainly did on this project.”

That ‘bit of luck’ came about on a trip to Spilsby.

Tony bumped into a fellow Rasenite there, Stuart Britton, who put him in touch with the nephew of the man who ran the Rasen cinema for most of its existence, Tom Badley.

Tony said: “It was amazing to go all that way and bump into someone from Rasen who could help me with my research. It led to lots of newspaper cuttings and information on the Badley family, who were prominent business people in Spilsby.

“I also got a lot of help from people with my research on the Victory at Horncastle - it is amazing how they are all connected.”

The book took Tony about 18 months to complete, and he’s pleased with the result.

He added: “I really am quite chuffed with how it has come out. A number of people helped with getting the pictures and I am very grateful for that - as I am with all the help I received.”

The book is available at £5 from the Gift Horse in Market Rasen or from Tony direct on 01673 844108.