Light up a Life with St Barnabas Hospice

A Welton fundraiser is joining thousands of people this Christmas time in remembering someone they will never forget.

For Caroline, that special person is her mum, Sylvia Boardman, who died in 2015 from bone cancer.

Caroline Swindin on her London to Paris bike ride EMN-171120-114556001

“When Mum was diagnosed, age 62, I was with her in hospital,” said Caroline, a corporate fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice.

“She reacted like I knew she would - remaining positive and determined, regardless of her situation. She received treatment for around eight years, and attended a lot of the St Barnabas events which I organise as part of my job.”

Sylvia didn’t initially realise how she could benefit from St Barnabas’ services, until Caroline took her for a cup of coffee at the Lincoln Day Therapy Centre.

She then spent much time using their services – particularly enjoying the head massage and complimentary therapies.

One of the 35 challenges was a bag pack at Market Rasen's Tesco store EMN-171120-120424001

Once Sylvia began to face the last couple of months of her life, she spent seven weeks at the Lincoln Inpatient Unit, and a further three weeks being treated at home by the Hospice at Home team.

Sylvia’s husband, Cliff, also benefitted from visiting the Day Therapy Centre, as it enabled him to talk about his wife’s condition and receive some welcome support.

Caroline said: “The support both my parents received from St Barnabas was simply amazing.

“Mum always said the staff were angels, and she felt very safe in their care. Nothing was ever too much trouble, and I’m so proud to work alongside such caring and dedicated colleagues.”

Carokline Swindin and her son Harry after running the Lincoln 10k - one of caroline's 35 for 35 challenges EMN-171120-114608001

As the festive period approaches, it can be a difficult time for some families.

Caroline said: “To remember Mum, I always buy a Christmas candle which we light for her, and a special decoration so she is always with us.”

St Barnabas is running its annual Light up a Life campaign, with special events in Lincoln, Louth and Gainsborough.

Caroline has been heavily involved in fundraising for the Hospice, and, as previously reported, this year has taken on 35 challenges to celebrate its 35th birthday - from cycling London to Paris, to trying 35 flavours of ice cream.

Caroline said: “Mum would be extremely supportive and proud, and I know that if she were still here she would have attended every single challenge with me in support.

“I want to continue doing as much as I can for such a wonderful charity, and Mum is such an inspiration for doing this. I get all my strength from her.”