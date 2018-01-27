Life-saving lesson in Holton le Moor

Holton le Moor’s Moot Hall, famous for looking like a building from the Tudor period, has a new 21st century addition.

The hall’s management committee obtained funding from West Lindsey District Council for the installation of a potentially lifesaving defibrillator.

Defibrillator at Holton le Moor EMN-180125-084925001

As a typical rural village, in the event of an emergency, it can take an extended period of time for an ambulance to arrive.

Although it is hoped it is never needed, the new defibrillator could prove to be a vital lifeline should anyone need it and a free training event has been organised in conjunction with LIVES to show anyone who is interested how it works.

The equipment is simple to use, but the training will give people confidence to use it should the need ever arise.

The training will be on February 21 from 7pm in the Moot Hall and is free.

Just turn up on the night.