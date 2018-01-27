Launch of new forum to give a voice to local women

A new forum for women is being launched next week.

The forum, which is being organised by the Gainsborough Constituency Labour Party, aims to give women of all backgrounds across the area the chance to meet and have a greater voice on issues within their constituency.

Designed to be inclusive for all women, you do not need to be a Labour Party member, or even a Labour supporter, to attend.

“Our goal is to represent the needs and aims of all women in our community,” said Morag Green, who is organising the event on behalf of the constituency party.

“It’s an exciting chance for local women of all backgrounds to come together, get involved and create change.”

The Women’s Forum plans to host a range of guest speakers and events in the coming year, and will be raising funds for a variety of social initiatives, which will directly benefit the area.

Morag added: “I am calling on all women to come with your suggestions about how to improve our community.

“Labour Party supporter or not, the need for women’s voices to be heard is greater than ever; maybe you have ideas about how we can best represent local women?”

The new Women’s Forum will hold its inaugural meeting on Thursday February 1, in the coffee lounge of Affordable Foods in Queensway, Gainsborough, starting at 7pm.