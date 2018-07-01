Latest round of store scheme cash

Middle Rasen Gala, Middle Rasen Primary School and Friesthorpe Church are the latest good causes to benefit from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme EMN-180625-104145001
Middle Rasen Gala, Middle Rasen Primary School and Friesthorpe Church are the latest good causes to benefit from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme EMN-180625-104145001

Three more good causes have had their funds boosted by shoppers at a Market Rasen supermarket.

Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme sees shoppers vote for one of three causes every time they shop at the Linwood Road store to get a share of up to £7,000 every couple of months.

This time the beneficiaries were Middle Rasen gala committee, Middle Rasen Primary School and Friesthorpe Church.

Headteacher Rachel Moreton went along to collect the £3,891 cheque on behalf of the primary school, which will be used towards outdoor play equipment.

Anne Crawforth collected £2,000 on behalf of the gala committee, which will go towards a range of items.

Friesthorpe Church representative Michael Moore collected a £1,000 cheque, which will be used towards a new pathway at the church.