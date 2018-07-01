Latest round of store scheme cash

Three more good causes have had their funds boosted by shoppers at a Market Rasen supermarket.

Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme sees shoppers vote for one of three causes every time they shop at the Linwood Road store to get a share of up to £7,000 every couple of months.

This time the beneficiaries were Middle Rasen gala committee, Middle Rasen Primary School and Friesthorpe Church.

Headteacher Rachel Moreton went along to collect the £3,891 cheque on behalf of the primary school, which will be used towards outdoor play equipment.

Anne Crawforth collected £2,000 on behalf of the gala committee, which will go towards a range of items.

Friesthorpe Church representative Michael Moore collected a £1,000 cheque, which will be used towards a new pathway at the church.