LATEST: Rasen area waste collections

West Lindsey District Council has given the following information on waste collections.

If your normal collection day is Monday or Tuesday, collections will be as normal - weather and road conditions - permitting. No residual side-waste will be permitted.

If your normal collection day is Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, please present both blue and black bins for collection, they will be collected in separate vehicles. Up to two sacks of residual side-waste, for those residents whose black bin was missed, will also be collected.

Commercial collections have the same catch up arrangements as households

If you have booked a bulky waste collection, this will be collected on the day you have booked it.

A spokesman for the council said: “Our resources are extremely stretched, especially later next week.

“Please check out the website at https://www.west-lindsey.gov.uk for further updates.”