Langworth builders cement relations with hospice charity

Housebuilder Chestnut Homes has raised more than £4,000 for St Barnabas Hospice for the second year running.

The company, based in Langworth, has been supporting the hospice for the past 17 years, during which time it has raised almost £20,000 for the charity.

The latest donation came from the proceeds of a raffle, which raised £2,280, which was doubled by Chestnut Homes’ Managing Director, David Newton.

The money raised could fund 900 patient meals, 131 physiotherapy sessions, 37 home visits or a week of specialist care.

Mr Newton has expressed his gratitude to those who donated.

He said: “St Barnabas Hospice offers an invaluable service for its patients and their families, so we’re very proud to be able to once again offer our support.

“We have a special relationship with the hospice and I’d like to thank everyone who made this possible.”

Every year the hospice needs to raise more than £5.5million to keep providing its vital services.

Chris Wheway, Chief Executive at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “We greatly appreciate the continued support from Chestnut Homes over the years and I’d like to thank them for another generous donation.

“The money they have raised has been invested into further improving the care and comfort of our patients, either at our specialist hospice or allowing us to see and care for patients in their own home.”