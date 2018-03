Get to grips with the French language in a fun and friendly way at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Led by a native French speaker, sessions are held for adults on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6pm to 7pm, with sessions for teenagers on Tuesdays, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Each session, which is tailored to the needs of those attending, costs £5.

To find out more drop in to the centre or give them a call on 01472 851605.

To discover what else is happening at the Centre visit 28ploughhill.co.uk .