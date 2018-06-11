Landlords prosecuted for selective licensing offences in Gainsborough

West Lindsey District Council has successfully prosecuted three landlords for licensing offences in Gainsborough.

They all pleaded guilty at a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court on last Monday June 4, to selective licensing offences.

Collectively the landlords, who all live outside of West Lindsey, were ordered to pay fines, costs and a victim surcharge of more than £6000.

Coun Sheila Bibb, Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee said: “These successful prosecutions continue to demonstrate the council’s commitment to improving housing standards and management with the Gainsborough area.

“All three of these landlords are not from the local area and this should send a clear message to other landlords operating or looking to operate in the area that we will hold you to account in regards to your legal obligations.

“From May this year the council now has additional powers in relation to the issuing of civil penalties for these offences, which will extend our ability to deal with these issues and hold landlords to account”.

Richard Barratt, from Brigg, pleaded guilty to three offences of operating without the required licences in place.

He was fined £179 per offence, ordered to pay costs of £633.47 and a victim surcharge of £30.

The court made a collection order in relation to the total costs of £1200.47.

Mohammed Faruq, of Willowmead Close, Scunthorpe, (36) entered guilty pleas to two unlicensed offences.

He was fined £1,000 per offence, alongside costs of £435.95 and victim surcharge of £100.

The court made a collection order in relation to the total costs of £2,535.95.

Margaret Lamport, from Liverpool, pleaded guilty for three unlicensed offences.

She was fined £670 per offence, costs of £468.47 and victim surcharge of £67.

• Since its implementation in 2016, this takes the total number of landlords prosecuted for non-compliance with the selective licensing in the Gainsborough area to nine.