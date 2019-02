After dreary winter months, the whole team at Rand Farm Park is looking forward to bringing new life in to the world.

To tie in with the approaching school holiday, there will be a ‘Lambing Live’ week from February 16 to February 24.

There will also be two lambing weekends in March.

February Half Term also marks the beginning of the spring/summer visitor season, when favourites such as Skyrider and Archery will open again, weather permitting.