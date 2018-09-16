Kirton man flies high for hospice

A Kirton Lindsey man has proved he’s got a head for heights after skydiving for his local hospice.

A Kirton Lindsey man has proved he’s got a head for heights after skydiving for his local hospice.

Father of two, Martin Watson (34) took part in a tandem skydive at Hibaldstow airfield, which raised more than £856 for Lindsey Lodge Hospice at Hibaldstow airfield, cheered on from below by wife Jennifer, daughter Lily (3) and son Ellis (2).

Martin said: “I’ve always fancied doing a skydive, so when I attended an open day at the hospice and heard how you could do one and raise funds for Lindsey Lodge I decided to go for it!

“I felt really nervous in the weeks leading up to the big day, but in the end it was perfect.

“From going head first out of the plane to peacefully parachuting to the ground, I enjoyed every moment! It was fantastic to see local landmarks from up there and going straight over my family waving down below – it was an amazing experience.”

Friends, family and work colleagues from Furmanite Scunthorpe all got behind Martin in his fundraising efforts and he visited the Hospice to hand over the £700 sum he raised.

Martin added: “Thanks to everyone for all of their support especially June Watson who topped up my sponsorship – I couldn’t have raised so much money without any of you!”

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Fundraiser Sharon Tune said: “Martin came to one of our challenge open days and signed up there and then, and he’s certainly caught the flying bug because he’s now talking about taking on an advanced free fall course in the future, which would see him diving from 15,000 feet.

“On behalf of the Hospice I’d like to say a massive thank you to him for his bravery and dedication in raising so much money – every penny will go towards providing the best possible palliative care to patients and their families free of charge, when they need it most.”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, or how to take part in a fundraising challenge, visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk