Kingthorpe B&B in the spotlight

Owners of a Kingthorpe B&B are celebrating after being presented with a once-in-a-lifetime accolade.

Patrick Britton and Glenys Hollingsworth are still reeling after Kingthorpe Manor Farm B&B - near Wragby - was given a VisitEngland ROSE (Recognition of Service Excellence) Award.

Patrick Britton pictured with the VisitEngland ROSE award.

The ROSE Awards puts the spotlight on accommodation providers across England who ensure visitors get the warmest of welcomes.

The awards recognise the owners, management and employees of establishments that go above and beyond, making customers’ experiences extra special, irrespective of star rating, style or accommodation type.

It could not have come at a better time for Patrick and Glenys as 2018 marks 10 years since the B&B opened.

Patrick said: “To be recognised alongside 100 different people across the tourism sector is brilliant.

Guests can use vintage bicycles provided by Patrick and Glenys. EMN-181022-101417001

“We are one of two businesses in Lincolnshire who were given a ROSE award.

“It is an award you can only get once in your lifetime.

“Guests come here for more of an experience - people stay here and don’t go anywhere else.

“We love Lincolnshire and everything that it has to offer.

Guests can enjoy an outdoor bath, with water heated by solar panels or a log fire. EMN-181022-101429001

“Some of the reviews left by our guests have brought us to tears.

“We really enjoy running Kingthorpe Manor Farm B&B - and I think that it shows.”

Patrick and Glenys have been in business together for 35 years.

Before moving to the heart of rural Lincolnshire, they ran a successful award-winning restaurant in London.

High on a hill was a lonely goat... animals also play a part at Kingthorpe Manor Farm B&B. EMN-181022-101441001

But in 2004, the pair sold up and moved to Kingthorpe where they set about transforming the Manor Farm into the business it is today.

It took four years of hard work and dedication, but in 2008 the doors officially opened.

Patrick said: “We fell in love with the house more than anything.

“When we arrived, the house was unspoilt - no money had been spent on it since the 18th century.

“There was no electricity or running water so we conserved and restored it using traditional materials.”

Patrick and Glenys also pride themselves on how they run the B&B with an aim to be as environmentally and ecologically friendly as possible.

Young visitors can play in the orchard on a zipwire. EMN-181022-101332001

Central heating and hot water in the main house is provided through a ‘gasifying’ log boiler which is fuelled with firewood from the surrounding woodlands.

Guests can also enjoy an outdoor experience in a Victorian bath tub with the water heated through solar panels or a small wood fire.

Excess rain water running off the roof is also collected and is then put into the indoor toilet system.

Guests who fancy more of an outdoor experience can stay in the Shepherd’s Hut - perfect for a ‘glamping’ experience.

They can also try one of the ‘eco huts’ - wooden huts which are built from the only sustainable building material; timber.

Patrick and Glenys also have plans in the future to build a wood fire ‘sweat lodge’ where visitors can relax in a sauna-like environment.

Guests can also enjoy breakfast made using fresh ingredients such as eggs from rescue chickens which Glenys dubs ‘her showgirls’ - or they can try some hand-pressed cider made using apples from the orchard.

Patrick worked as a teacher for 11 years and says that he sees the B&B as a way of educating visitors about changes they can make in their day to day lives.

He said: “I see this as an opportunity to enlighten people into the world that we live in.”

Visitors travel far and wide to stay with Patrick and Glenys - and many enjoy their stay so much that they return to Kingthorpe up to four times a year.

Patrick and Glenys have welcomed visitors from Tasmania, Germany and even the USA - but they also get visitors from nearby Bardney and Wragby.

Glenys said: “Inspectors who come to check on us say that every year the B&B just gets better and better.”

The B&B also proves particularly popular with nature lovers and walkers.

Patrick said: “We are in the centre of the Lincolnshire Limewoods. We have also planted our small woodland area which is home to lots of wildlife.”

