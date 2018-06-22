Keen cyclists ready to get others out on two wheels

A Market Rasen couple are encouraging people to get out and about on two wheels and enjoy the countryside around them.

Sue and Martin Keen have recently completed Ride Leader training with British Cycling.

As a result, Martin will be leading guided rides, which are open to all, while Sue will be running Breeze rides, which are only open to women.

Sue said: “Our aim is to encourage people to get on their bikes and discover the many benefits of cycling in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

“Both kinds of rides are designed to develop confidence on your bike in a supportive environment where no one is left behind.

“There will be short, mainly flat local rides as well as longer, more challenging rides, giving everyone the chance to find a ride suitable for them.”

Sue and Martin moved to Market Rasen just over two years ago.

Since then, they have become increasingly involved in cycling.

Sue said: “The Breeze programme for women run by British Cycling volunteers has been instrumental in this for me.

“Living in an area with fantastic countryside which is fabulous for cycling has however frustrated us slightly.

“Martin has not found it easy to meet up with like minded people to ride with, and I travel to Brigg and Waltham to join Breeze rides.”

Now though, the pair do not have to go far from home to take part in rides, and they want local cyclists to join them.

Sue continued: We are looking forward to introducing others to a sport which we thoroughly enjoy.

“Cycling UK says that around 42% of the population own a bike - but never use it!

“Let’s get bikes out of the shed or garage and into the countryside where people can enjoy them.”