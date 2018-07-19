Keelby Pre-School returns to ‘Good’ grade

A Keelby preschool has gone from ‘inadequate’ to ‘good’ in just four months after impressing inspectors during a recent Ofsted visit.

Inspectors rated Ladybirds Preschool, in Manor Street, as ‘inadequate’ back in January this year.

But after an inspection in May this year, the preschool has now been rated as ‘good’ for the effectiveness of the leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children.

The report highlighted that staff at Ladybirds Preschool have made the necessary changes identified in the January inspection report.

It said: “The manager, staff and committee for working worked hard since the last inspection to address the actions raised. As a result, all committee members have now had their suitability checked by Ofsted and children are safeguarded.”

The report also praised ‘the manager and staff for working in close partnership and forming a strong team’ and ‘communicating effectively to meet children’s needs and support one another’.

The inspector also highlighted that ‘children enjoy the time they spend at this happy and welcoming pre-school’ and ‘children explore the activities and resources with enthusiasm and know the routines of the session and the expectations of them’ and that ‘staff are positive role models, encouraging manners and kindness to all’.

The inspector identified that the pre-school is not yet ‘outstanding’ because ‘the manager does not always monitor staff’s teaching practice as effectively as possible to enable her to support staff to raise the quality of teaching to an even higher level’ and ‘there is potential for staff to build on the ways they teach children about different people and communities to develop their understanding of the wider world further’.

According to the report, to further improve the provider should ‘strengthen the monitoring of staff practice to more effectively identify how to raise the quality of teaching to a higher level’ and ‘enhance children’s experiences of people and communities and the wider world to give them more opportunities to make additional progress in their learning and development’.

Ladybirds Preschool is run by a committee of volunteers made up of parents who wish to contribute to the running of the playgroup.

A spokesman on behalf of the committee said: “We are very happy to confirm Ladybirds has regained our good rating.

“The Committee are extremely pleased with the latest Ofsted inspection report and feel it is a true reflection of the good level of care, education and commitment the staff and committee members provide - something we have always done and will always strive to do.

“Ladybirds is a charity-based organisation run by a committee of volunteers, and a dedicated and hard-working childcare team.

“Everything we do is aimed to provide the best possible educational start for all those who attend.

“The commitment given by our team is second to none - that continues and will always be the case.”