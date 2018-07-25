Jason will push himself to the limit for air ambulance

A man from Brigg is preparing to push himself to the limit this year with a series of physical challenges ahead of him.

Jason Walkely has taken part in several triathlons over the last 10 years, but is ready to push himself even further.

He hopes to shave valuable minutes off his personal best in the London Olympic Triathlon - but his gruelling competitions don’t stop there.

Jason will also be taking part in four RAF triathlons and an Iron Man competition next year.

Despite being the current UK RAF Iron Man Champion, Jason is always looking to better himself and hopes to shave off at least 23 minutes off his time next year.

His love of triathlons and physical challenges started in 2006 after Jason - who was a keen footballer at the time - decided to take a break from the sport after getting too many injuries.

A friend suggested he try an RAF sprint triathlon instead - fast forward 12 years and Jason hasn’t looked back since.

He said: “I didn’t even know what a triathlon was, so had to look it up.

“I could run, but I had to borrow a bike from a friend and had never swam front crawl before.

“On the day, I swam half of the distance with arms flying around like a windmill and the remainder breast stroke.

“From that first race I was hooked and took part in my second triathlon a month later.”

Jason took a break from competing this year after the birth of his daughter, but it didn’t take long before he decided to get back to what he loves.

After seeing a post on Facebook asking for people to run the London Olympic Triathalon for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, Jason jumped at the chance.

Jason, who trains three times a day, set himself a target of raising £500 for the gruelling feat - and he is already half way there.

Challenge events led at Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, Rachel Hay, said: “Every year hundreds of people take part in some amazing challenges in aid of our charity.

“Jason will push his body to its limit as he swims, cycles and runs to raise money to help us continue to save lives.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason and to everyone else who uses to undertake a personal challenge to raise money.”

To sponsor Jason, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jason-walkley2