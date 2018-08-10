Items wanted for Osgodby school celebration

Osgodby Primary School is getting ready to celebrate its 150th anniversary and they are looking for items to display at an event in September.

The anniversary will be marked on Saturday, September 29 from 2.30pm to 5pm, with cream teas and a heritage room with archive photographs and artefacts

There will be an official opening at 2.30pm, followed by traditional games and musical entertainment.

All are welcome and anyone with information, photographs or interesting stories is asked to email the school on enquiries@osgodby.lincs.sch.uk or call 01673 828323 (closed until September 3).

In the evening, from 6.30pm to 11pm, there will be live music from the group ‘Pelham Road’, a disco and licensed bar.

Roasted joint baps from Sunnyside Farm shop are included in the wristband price, which is £12.50 in advance or £15 on the door and £5 per child (under 11) or £7 on the door.

Family tickets - two plus two - are available at £30.

Over the holidays, enquiries and wristband purchases can be made via Susannah on 07903 584114, with wristbands also available at Osgodby Post Office.