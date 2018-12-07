It’s ‘wheels of fortune’ for Tealby School

Fundraising efforts are ongoing to help replace Tealby School’s minibus which was stolen and burned out in October.

The latest fundraiser will be held at Tealby Church next weekend. Louth-based music makers, The Meridian Singers present a Christmas concert in the church on Sunday, December 16, starting at 7.30pm.

Tealby School bus was found burnt out in a field between Waddingham and Redbourne EMN-181031-145656001

Tickets cost £8, which includes a glass of wine, mince pies, plum bread and cheese.

Tickets are available from the Rev Chris Hewitt on 01673 838380.

Alternatively, call in to Tealby School office or Tealby Community Shop.

Spring Beauty Room, in Market Rasen, is just one of the many businesses which have raised funds for the school. Staff decided to hold a raffle as many of their clients have children who attend Tealby School.

They visited the school last month to present a cheque for £210.

The Parent Teacher Friends Association (PTFA) at Tealby School said: “Thank you so much to Spring Beauty Room.

“The PTFA, the school and, of course, every single pupil sends heartfelt thanks to all the Spring staff and clients for their wonderful support and generosity.”

The Kings Head, in Tealby, also held a fundraiser recently, and raised an impressive £1,104.10.

Tealby School said: “Totally overwhelmed by the support from everyone, thank you to everyone involved.”

After the event, The Kings Head added: “A massive thank you to everyone that joined us and for helping to raise money for Tealby School.”

Youngsters at the school have also been doing their bit, and helped shoppers pack their bags at Tesco in Market Rasen last month.

• The school has not yet confirmed exactly how much money has been raised towards a new minibus.