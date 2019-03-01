‘It’s a waste of money without a swimming pool’

As work gets under way on Market Rasen’s new multi-million pound leisure centre, residents are warning West Lindsey District Council the facility will be a ‘waste of money’ without a swimming pool.

At a meeting on February 6 WLDC’s planning committee approved plans for a £6.3 million dry leisure centre to be build on land off Gainsborough Road, next to The Limes hotel.

Already groundworks have started at the site ahead of the main building work.

But, residents in Market Rasen are still voicing concerns over the council’s refusal to include a much-longed-for pool.

Joanne Howson said: “Waste of money without the pool. It will only close current local providers of dance classes etc. Pool needed!”

Alex Priestley said: “Without a swimming pool, pointless.”

And Alex said a pool would be beneficial for older residents, and people who find exercise difficult.

Phil Brown said: “Huge waste of funding for the minority that would actually pay to use the facility.”

And Stephanie Johnson agreed, saying: “No swimming pool, what a waste of money.”

But Ian Horsfall disagrees. He said: “They have a pool at Wragby, Louth, Brigg, Gainsborough. I think it’s great having this being built, great for the town, pool or not. “

Responding, Andy Senyszyn said: “Wragby, Louth, and Brigg (and their leisure provisions) are not controlled, nor funded, by WLDC.

“The majority of West Lindsey’s residents do not live in (or even particularly near) Gainsborough - given the concentration of ‘larger’ populated areas north of Lincoln and south/south-west of Grimsby and Louth, Rasen is a perfectly sensible place to build a larger leisure facility with pool.”

The new dry leisure facility will include a 3G football pitch and dance suite, and a sports hall.