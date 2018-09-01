‘It is never too late to start something new’

Retirement for many is seen as a release after spending many of their adult years working - and often bringing up a family at the same time.

Some decide to spend their retirement years taking up a hobby, visiting friends, going on day trips or even travelling the world.

But one Lincolnshire man has chosen to take on a mammoth challenge which has occupied the last six or so years of his happy retirement - writing his debut novel.

At the age of 65, author Paul Purnell summarises his retirement perfectly - “it affords you the time to do things that you’ve always wanted to do and never had the time.”

Paul has always wanted to be an author and after many years of hard work, his dream has finally come true.

He said: “Marco and the Pharaoh’s Curse is my first published book and will be a series of adventures for Marco and Lois.

“I always remember making up silly stories for my children many years ago, and on a whim I started writing Marco, aimed at children aged seven to 12-years old.

“This is a great age as they can read chapter books and learn new words.”

Paul admits that writing a novel has been somewhat of a learning curve.

He says he has been brushing up on some of the skills he was taught in English lessons during his school days.

Paul said: “Marco and the Pharaoh’s Curse has taken me six years to write.

“Part of this time has been spent learning the art and conventions of writing fiction and brushing up on grammar and punctuation.

“During this time I have written another children’s book and a couple of short stories, but these were part of my apprenticeship so may not see the light of day.”

Becoming an author is certainly a change of pace for Paul, who used to work at Gloucestershire County Council.

But as he joked, at the age of 65, it is never to late to start something new!

