‘It is important that we act now’

A Market Rasen woman says action is needed now to stop climate change and save our planet.

Judith Randall contacted the Rasen Mail after a recent article appeared in the newspaper about flooding.

She said: “According to the BBC , Lincolnshire had double the seasonal average of rainfall in the autumn which is similar to that measured in Woodhall Spa by Mr Tomlinson.

“Local flooding may have been worse and land has had no time to dry out.

“As to how the Environment Agency (EA) responds I cannot but hope they are doing their utmost when faced with increasingly unprecedented rainfall.

“The EA stated climate change is impacting weather patterns so that unprecedented amounts of rainfall can occur over relatively short periods of time.”

Judith warned that the Earth’s temperature is rising and that human activity has contributed to this.

She said: “The Earth is now 1.1C warmer than pre-indu strial times.

“ It is manmade greenhouse gas emissions which is causing the Earth to heat up.

“We are seeing abrupt accelerating climate change with devastating consequences across our fragile planet.

“Scientists have been giving warnings for decades but their warnings have not been heeded.

“It is obvious to me that our climate has changed drastically over my lifetime.

“Extreme weather events are to be expected and are a sign we humans need to address the climate and ecological emergency as the threat to life that it is.

“We are now at a critical point according to the science.

“All the evidence points to human activity including emissions of greenhouse gases from reliance on fossil fuels, damaging agriculture, destruction of the natural environment and pollution as the cause of our current planetary crisis.

“We face a huge threat right now. We are part of nature yet we have done far too little to address the destruction.

“2020 will be a defining year if we are to change course away from the worst-case scenario that risks complete devastation, the collapse of civilisation and worse for our children and young adults of today.

“Whatever we do it is possible we could see a rise of 1:5C by 2030 and it is inevitable that large swathes of Lincolnshire will be lost to floods and rising sea level by 2050.

“I am trying to convey the message that the BBC together with David Attenborough are now openly broadcasting.

“He called for governments to act urgently on the scientific consensus around the risks posed by another decade of inaction.

“We need to act now at every level of society and redesign the way we live.

“We need to establish local community groups able to take local action, working with town and parish councils as well as local authorities, farming communities, local wildlife and woodland trusts.

“On a local scale, we can buy seasonal locally sourced produce, cut down meat and dairy, holiday nearer to home.

“Our democracy has failed to prioritise the safety of its citizens from the impact of the climate and ecological crisis we now must face.

“As a supporter of Extinction Rebellion I will help distribute its free monthly newspaper The Hourglass.

“I hope that people will read this newspaper without prejudice.

“This is intended to reach people who do not necessarily think about the environment or have access to reliable information online.

“I have personally found the latest edition very informative.

“I would never tell a person what they should or should not do but I am aware people are genuinely much more concerned about the situation with regard to the climate crisis and what it means for all life on Earth.”