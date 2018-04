Lincolnshire Police are investigating the theft of an off-road motorbike from a Wragby property earlier this week.

PCSO Iliyana Edwards said: “On Monday April 9 at approximately 00:30 hours, an off-road motorbike was stolen from a garage in Wragby.”

The vehicle is described as a red and white Honda CRF 250.

PCSO Edwards added: “If you have any information, please call 101 regarding incident 54 of April 9. Thank you.”