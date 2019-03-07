International bike event stopping off at Willingham Woods

An international motorcycle event is set to make a pit stop on the outskirts of Market Rasen this week.

A team of female motorcyclists began the ‘Women Riders’ World Relay’ last Thursday, February 27, from John O’Groats and will continue across the world over the next 12 months with a baton being passed from woman to woman, country to country.

The relay will involve 140,000 women across more than a hundred countries.

The route across the UK and Ireland will take 12 days.

It has already inspired more than 200 women known as ‘Guardians’ to carry the baton across the first stretch of the relay.

One of these women is Lincolnshire rider Michelle Gardner, from Louth.

Michelle will be joining the relay in Buxton, Derbyshire, today (Wednesday) and will stay with the group for three days - including a stop at the cafe at Willingham Woods this Friday, March 8, as they pass through the county.

It is believed Michelle is the only Lincolnshire- based ‘Guardian’ taking part in the event.

Michelle said: “I have only been riding a motorbike just over a year and have covered in excess of 18,000 miles on solo rides, group rides, biker rallies, camping and raising money for local charities.

“Riding a bike to me means a form of therapy and relaxation, and I just love being on two wheels.

“I am also hoping to inspire other local learner riders to follow me.”

The concept of the world relay is to raise awareness of the growing number of women in motorcycling.

As motorcycle clothing requires protective padding to be located in the anatomically correct position, it is also looking to improve access to an appropriate range of protective clothing and accessories that fit.

This will, in turn, improve the safety of the rider during a collision or fall.

For more on the event and information on some of the riders taking part, including Michelle, visit www.women ridersworldrelay.com .