Ingoldmells murder investigation: Police name man who died

Lincolnshire Police have named the man who died in Ingoldmells on Wednesday morning, sparking a murder investigation.

Today (Friday), police confirmed the victim as Gareth Bailey, who was 29-years-old and lived at Chapman Court - the scene of this tragic death.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested yesterday has now been charged with his murder, and will appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today. He is Steven Feeley of Winthorpe, Skegness.

The woman who was arrested has now been released from custody, but remains under investigation. The police say they are ‘continuing to investigate’ the circumstances of the incident.

Detective Inspector Hodgson of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “While we have now charged a man with this offence our enquires will continue.

“Gareth’s family and friends remain devastated by his death, and we are continuing to support his family and keep them informed.

“At this difficult time I ask the media to respect the family’s wishes and to give them time to grieve.

“This was an isolated incident, I would like to thank the local community who have given us information and it isn’t too late to help our investigation.