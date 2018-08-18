Influencial exhibition welcomes author to private gathering

As part of the successful Wolds Women of Influence Exhibition in Market Rasen’s old magistrates’ court, a private viewing was held for author Anne Bridger and invited guests.

Anne is the co-author of Timely Assistance – The Work of the Society for Promoting the Training of Women 1859-2009, which includes the history of the founding of the Society by North Willingham ‘woman of influence’ Jessie Boucherett.

It is thanks to Anne’s research for and publication of her doctoral thesis that Jessie’s role came to light and to the attention of today’s Futures For Women (the present day SPEW) and the Fawcett Society.

It was Tealby-based Angela Wilson, along with Anne Eggleston and Angela Stubbs, who then picked up on the research and from this set up an exhibition about Jessie in 2016 at North Willingham church, where Jessie is buried.

The afternoon took the format of an informal talk, with Hazel Barnard from Rase Heritage Society chairing the discussion, plus a question and answer session.

•Photographs by Adam Newton.

The Wolds Women of Influence exhibition is a collaboration between Market Rasen Town Council, Rase Heritage Society, the Fawcett Society and the University of Lincoln.

Nicola Marshall, who has spearheaded the project, said: “From the town council’s point of view, the private viewing has been an excellent example of how the courtroom is a viable exhibition space and offers the opportunity to hold events such as this.

“I was delighted that Anne and guests were able to join us.”

The exhibition is proving very successful, drawing people in from the town and across Lincolnshire and there are plans to take the exhibition on the road in the Wolds, with a slot already booked at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre next October.

More work will be done on researching women for a wider geographical area.

The exhibition is open every day, except Wednesday and Sunday, from 10.30am to 1.30pm until August 18. It has also been extended to continue until August 30, but only during town council office hours or by appointment.

