Snow has really hit the Rasen area and we asked our readers to send in what they are up to.

First to respond was Matt Warrington, who shows not everyone can have a ‘snow day’.

Snow photo by Matt Warrington EMN-180228-104749001

He took the pictures in Faldingworth, while out doing his morning rounds, checking on his flock of Hebridean sheep.

Keep them coming folks.

Email images in high resolution j-peg format to rasenmail@jpress.co.uk