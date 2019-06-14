In Pictures: Flood devastates homes as evacuations continue and the RAF is drafted in to help
Dozens of homes have been evacuated and a ‘major incident’ declared for parts of Lincolnshire as flooding still causes chaos across the county.
An RAF Chinook helicopter was drafted in last night to drop ballast and large sand bags in an attempt to block a breach in the River Steeping near Wainfleet.
1. RAF Chinook in action
An RAF Chinook helicopter was called in to help stem the flow of water from the burst River Steeping banks at Wainfleet. Photo by Joint Helicopter Support Squad.
2. Loading of the Chinook
The RAF load the Chinook helicopter.
3. Sandbags at the ready
The extra large sandbags pictured before the RAF dropped them onto the breached section of the River Steeping.
4. Railway line flooded
Network Rail's photo of the flooded railway line between Boston and Skegness.
