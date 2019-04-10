Improvements to A158 near Wragby scheduled for this month

Night-time resurfacing works to replace worn out carriageway on the A158 in Rand, between the Green Café layby and Goltho Gardens, will start on Monday, April 29.

The total programme of works is expected to last for five weeks, Monday to Friday, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

Diversions will be in place - as shown with the lime green line. EMN-191004-123646001

As part of the works, a full road closure will be in place from 7pm to 6am each weekday.

The signed diversion route for normal traffic is via A158 / A46 Welton Road / A631 Gainsborough Road / B1202, and vice versa.

The signed diversion route for HGVs will be via B1225 to Caistor / A46, and vice versa.

Councillor Richard Davies said: “Sections of the A158 through Rand are nearing the end of their serviceable life, so we’ll be reconstructing part of the road to ensure safer, more comfortable journeys in the future.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to minimise disruption, including carrying the works out overnight and maintaining access for residents and emergency vehicles.

“However, we know this may cause some inconvenience, so ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out.”

