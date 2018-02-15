Improvements on the cards at Rasen charity

Plans have been revealed for improvements at a rescue facility for homeless, elderly, and abandoned cats, near Market Rasen.

Documents on West Lindsey District Council website reveal that the applicant, Mrs Jain Hills, is proposing to remove existing buildings and replace them with two new buildings for a refuge for cats.

The site is at the Lincolnshire Trust For Cats, in Mill Lane, Osgodby.

The Lincolnshire Trust For Cats cares for felines who have become homeless or abandoned.

It also acts as a retirement home - caring for some older cats if their owners are no longer able to.

According to details in the application, the proposal would see buildings made into a living room and conservatory.

The buildings in question are currently used as two ‘cat rooms’.

Documents concerning the application state that the charity has three full-time existing employees, and no hours of opening were submitted for this application.

According to the website for Lincolnshire Trust For Cats, the charity was founded by Mrs Hills in January 1999.

The charity operates from premises set in seven acres.

The main buildings incorporate accommodation for the cats, hospital facilities, operating room, isolation unit and two outside buildings for the farm cats awaiting new homes.

So far, no comments have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council regarding the application.