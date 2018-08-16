‘Impressive’ results at Caistor Grammar School

Students at Caistor Grammar School have continued to enjoy some very strong A level results, having again faced the challenge of new style A level exams.

Headmaster, Alistair Hopkins, described the 2018 A level results as “extremely impressive in the face of the uncertainty caused by A level changes,” adding, “our students have delivered a wonderful set of results and brought great credit to themselves, their teachers, their families and the School.”

Caistor Grammar School headmaster Alistair Hopkins celebrates the school's success with students, from left, Tom Rollinson, who will be going to Leeds to study Geography; Lauren Shale, who will study histiry at Durham; and Jamie Caines, who will study mechanical engineering at Leeds. EMN-180816-093619001

Overall, 66.5 percent of results were A* to B (excluding General Studies) and 43.8 per cent of all grades were graded A* or A.

More than a quarter of students achieved three A’s or better and just under half of the cohort gained at least 2A’s or better.

Mr Hopkins said: “These results are symbolic of students’ drive and determination to do their best in all sorts of areas.

“Their exam results are another element of their impressive portfolios of skills.

Caistor Grammar School: Rohan Samuel celebrated his results with his mum and younger brother. Rohan will be going to Warwick University to study Computer Science. EMN-180816-093657001

“They have been a wonderful year group: I’m sorry to see them leave but also excited about their potential.

“We will watch their progress with interest and pride.

“Students have received more unconditional offers than ever before but they have not, I’m pleased to say, allowed this to compromise their quest for excellence.

“With these results, Caistor Grammar School will retain its position as one of the leading state schools locally and nationally.”

