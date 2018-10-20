Ian is on target for volunteer award win

Rasen man on target for volunteer award win

Ian Heald is one of three potential winners in the Volunteer of the Year award category.

The winner will be announced at the sports awards evening on Thursday November 1 at Lincolnshire Showground.

Ian is a founder member and chairman of Yarborough Target Shooting Club based in Lincoln, and is also a member of Hemswell Rifle Club.

He supports the county coaching committee, increasing the number of instructors and coaches in the county, and is also one of the tutors delivering the Range Conducting Officer Course to the 25 clubs in the Lincolnshire Small-bore Rifle Association (LSRA).

Ian assists with the schools programme, which has seen seven schools take part in the NSRA Marksman’s Badge, reaching more than 120.

He has also supported the development of several new target clubs that have been established across the county.

On top of all that, he still found time to be involved in the development of Bell Target Shooting, which has been launched in many pubs and clubs across the county.

Dave Carter, development officer for LSRA, said: “Ian would be a worthy winner of the title; we all wish him good luck on the night.”