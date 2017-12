The organisers of a charity hypnotist evening, held in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice at Redbourn Club, have visited the hospice to donate the £1,450 raised at the event.

Big-hearted Andrew Shearman holds a charity event every year, and this year he selected Lindsey Lodge in memory of Louise Butler’s late mum Rita, who passed away at the Burringham Road hospice in 2016.

Andrew is pictured with Louise Butler (left) handing over the donation to Ruth Tuxford of Lindsey Lodge.