Housing group wants to hear about local heroes of Rasen and Caistor

People in the Market Rasen and Caistor area are being encouraged to nominate their local heroes for a new set of awards.

The ‘Our Heroes’ awards are being run by social housing provider Acis, which owns and manages properties across West Lindsey.

There are three categories up for grabs to recognise people making a difference in their local area, and nominations can be from anyone, not just Acis customers.

The awards are: Garden Guru; Wonderful Neighbour / Neighbourhood of the Year and Young Person / People of the Year.

Claire Woodward, Head of Marketing at Acis, said: “We’re a community-focused organisation, working across a huge geographical area and we know there are so many good people and great projects out there.

“We want to recognise the people who are doing extraordinary things in the communities in which we work.”

For more information and to nominate, visit www.acisgroup.co.uk/our-heroes-awards-2018.

The deadline is July 31.