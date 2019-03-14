Hours cut as Rasen Hospice shop looks for new manager

Retail staff from St Andrew’s Hospice in Grimsby have answered concerns over the future of the Andy’s store in Market Rasen after the temporary introduction of reduced opening hours.

Head of retail at the hospice, Tom Ryan, said: “Our Market Rasen store remains an integral part of the hospice’s retail offering, and is key to providing financial support to Andy’s Children’s Hospice and the services it provides to young people and families from across the region.

“Unfortunately, we have experienced some staff sickness in recent weeks, which has affected our ability to meet our regular opening hours.

“We are in the process of recruiting a new manager for the store, and would encourage anyone with a successful retail background to get in touch with us about this exciting opportunity.

“We always welcome new volunteers for the store too, with various roles available at different times to suit throughout the week, and we would again encourage anyone interested to get in touch.”

For more details, contact the Retail team on 01472 350 908 or e-mail SAHOS.Retail TeamSAH@nhs.net .