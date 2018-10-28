Hospice visit for Andy’s Rasen fundraisers

Members of a local fundraising group have paid a visit to the hospice they support to see where their money is spent.

Over the past decade, the Market Rasen Friends of Andy’s Children’s Hospice has raised more than £40,000 to keep the hospice running.

Last week some of the group travelled to the Grimsby site to see the facilities at both Andy’s and the adult unit.

Group chairman Jenny Turner said: “It was great to see the amazing facilities at the hospice - both in the adult unit and at Andy’s.

“The atmosphere at St Andrew’s Hospice and Andy’s is fantastic with a host of dedicated staff really making every day count for everyone using the facilities.

“We will continue to support the work being done at Andy’s and thank everyone who supports us in our fundraising efforts.”

While at the hospice, the group members also took advantage of the Appetite - an on-site cafe which is open to the public every day.

The cafe is one way of helping to raise the £399 needed every day to keep the hospice running.

The Market Rasen group’s next fundraising event will be the annual quiz which this year takes place on Friday, November 9 at Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Tickets cost £6 per person (up to six in a team), including buffet, from 01673 842877.