Hospice set to open new restaurant and retail outlet

Lindsey Lodge Hospice will open a brand new retail outlet and extended restaurant on Monday, March 25.

The charity-run hospice will open Lindsey’s Home and Gifts at its Burringham Road base, selling a wide selection of affordable home ware, handbags, gifts and accessories, as well as luxury chocolates.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Director of Nursing and Patient Services and'Deputy Chief Executive Maureen Georgiou (left) is pictured with Catering and'Housekeeping Supervisor Rita Jury EMN-190320-090058001

In addition to the new retail venture, Lindsey Lodge is launching its new-look Lindsey’s Meet and Eat restaurant, which will replace its successful Cake Lounge café and considerably extend the available space for diners.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Director of Nursing and Patient Services and Deputy Chief Executive Maureen Georgiou said: “Thanks to the support of our local community, Lindsey Lodge has become a popular place for people to come and meet friends, have a coffee and some cake, enjoy some delicious food within our hospice environment.

“As more and more people drop into the hospice to use our facilities, we’ve decided to develop our traditional dining areas into one modern, comfortable space, which will open seven-days a week to cater for our patients, carers and families, as well as the general public.”

Lindsey Lodge Hospice provides specialist care to people with any progressive life limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

It needs to generate more than 80% of its income through charitable activities and its eight retail outlets in Ashby, Brigg, Barton, Epworth, Scunthorpe and Messingham generate a significant contribution to its £3.5 million annual running costs.

Maureen added: “We’ve been bowled over by the success of our Lindsey’s Pre-loved Boutique in Messingham, so it seemed natural to extend this popular brand into home and gifts.

“We’re really excited to welcome customers – old and new - to Lindsey Lodge Hospice.”

Lindsey’s Meet and Eat will be open Monday to Saturday 8am to 4pm, with the addition of a new breakfast menu, and Sunday 10am to 3pm, when Sunday lunch will be available (pre-bookings only).

Lindsey’s Home and Gift shop will be open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.

For more information please www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk, email llh.enquiries@nhs.net or phone 01724 270835.