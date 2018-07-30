Hospice relaunches day centre

St Barnabas will be holding an Open Day next week to relaunch its Day Therapy services.

Running from 10am to 3pm on Thursday, August 9, the event will take place at the St Barnabas Day Therapy Centre in Gainsborough.

Members of the public can go along to the Front Street, Morton venue to find out more about the services the hospice offers free of charge to people of Lincolnshire.

There will be the opportunity to ask any pressing questions at the clinical question and answer session, take part in complementary therapy taster sessions and enjoy refreshments.

Clare Guthrie, Staff Nurse at St Barnabas Hospice, said:

“Our Day Therapy Centre in Gainsborough has supported so many families in the local area and it is a pleasure to be able to make a difference in the community.

“I hope the relaunch of our services in Gainsborough will help raise awareness of the work we do and educate those who have unanswered questions.

“I’d encourage anyone wanting to know more to come along on August 9 and see first-hand how we can help.”

The Gainsborough Day Therapy Centre, St Barnabas offers free services for people over the age of eighteen who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness, and their families and carers.

This includes physiotherapy, fatigue management, nurse support, welfare advice, counselling and more.

St Barnabas Hospice is a local independent charity and every year they support more than 9,000 people across Lincolnshire.

They deliver free, high-quality, compassionate end-of-life care and support to adults living with a life-limiting or terminal illness, their family and carers.

Pat, a Hospice Chaplain and volunteer at the Gainsborough Day Therapy Centre, is also keen for people to come along and see for themselves what the hospice has to offer.

Pat said: “The Day Therapy Centre is easy to find. There’s plenty of parking, or transport can be arranged by our volunteer drivers once your treatment plan is in place.

“We ask for nothing except that you take those first steps through the door and see what we can offer.

“There is even a gentle little dog called Jess, who is the Hospice’s first Canine Concern dog and will give comfort to anyone who seeks it.

“As a volunteer of over fifteen years, I can honestly say that being a volunteer is about giving others help, patience, time, a listening ear and laughter.

“We are privileged to share the good times and support patients, families and carers through challenging times.”

To find out more about the Open Day or the services that the Gainsborough Day Therapy Centre offers, email ella.beale@stbarnabashospice.co.uk or call 01522 540300.