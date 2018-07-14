Hospice Open Day will welcome public

A North Lincolnshire hospice is inviting the local community to drop in for a free cuppa and a chat next Wednesday, July 18.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice in Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, is run as an independent charity to provide free of charge, specialist care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

The charity-run Hospice is holding the free drop-in event between 10am and 4pm in its Cake Lounge café. Visitors will be invited to enjoy a free drink while they chat to members of the Lindsey Lodge team about the services it provides and its plans for the future.

There will also be an opportunity to take a tour of the Hospice, and view its newly-refurbished inpatient accommodation, which has been entirely funded by generous donations from people in the local community, as well as learning more about its 24 hour care service, therapies and family support.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Chief Executive Karen Griffiths said: “The Hospice plays such an important role in the local community, and works hand-in-hand with other health services, but despite this, many people are unsure about our work and what to expect when they visit us.

“We’ve also welcomed a new Speciality Palliative Doctor and two GP trainees, so this is a great opportunity to come along and meet them too.”

She added: “We want to encourage other health professionals and the local community to step inside and better understand our services to see what we are able to provide.”

For more information about the event, email enquiries@lindseylodgehospice.org.uk, or visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk