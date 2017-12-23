Hospice honours Ongo

A local hospice has held an afternoon tea to honour a group of kind-hearted staff at North Lincolnshire’s largest housing provider.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice organised the special event to say thank you to staff from Ongo Communities for their continued fundraising and cooperation, which has seen a staggering £10,300 raised for the Scunthorpe-based charity over the past five years.

Ongo staff are pictured taking part in Lindsey Lodge Hospices Dubble Bubble event in 2016. EMN-171222-214857001

Accompanied by Ongo Chief Executive Andy Orrey and Director of Resources Erika Stoddart, the team of eight staff were given a full tour of the Burringham Road Hospice, before being joined for afternoon tea in its Cake Lounge by Lindsey Lodge Hospice Chief Executive Karen Griffiths and Business Development Director Kate Conway.

Karen Griffiths said: “It was a pleasure to have Andy and some of his team visit us at the Hospice.

“Many of these individuals have regularly given up their own free time to take part in fundraising activities for us, so it’s incredibly important for us to say thank you to them in this way.”

She added: “By visiting Lindsey Lodge and spending time here, we hope they’ve been able to get a real feel for what we are about, and what a warm and welcoming place the Hospice is, as well as seeing how their hard-earned funds are put to good use.”

The hospice, which celebrates its 25 anniversary this year, provides free of charge specialist palliative care for day and inpatient patients with life limiting illnesses from North Lincolnshire, including symptom management, emotional support and end of life care.

Erika Stoddart, Director of Resources at Ongo said: “We all know someone who has, or has had cancer or other serious illnesses. Lindsey Lodge is a special place that welcomes and cares for those who need respite, and their families.

“The work that Lindsey Lodge and other hospices do is a vital part of caring for those at the end of life, or with complex conditions.

“We need to ensure that this continues and help in any way we can. This is truly an inspiring place, staffed with dedicated people, and we at Ongo are proud to be able to support them.”

Karen Griffiths added: “Both of our organisations play an important caring role in the local community, so coming together and celebrating our co-operation means we are looking forward to a bright future of partnership working.”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk