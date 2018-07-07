Hospice Garden Party is a scorcher

A sizzling summer garden party has raised over £5,000 for a Scunthorpe-based hospice.

It was a scorcher of a day for the charity event, which saw Mayor of North Lincolnshire Coun John Briggs and Mayoress Joanne Brown joining hundreds of people to enjoy all the fun of the fair at Lindsey Lodge Hospice in Burringham Road.

Four-year-old Pippa Lawrence is pictured meeting Lindsey Bear and Lindsey Lodge Hospice Chief Executive Karen Griffiths. EMN-180707-091125001

With temperatures reaching the high twenties, families were able to cool off with water games, ice creams, cream teas and cold drinks, while enjoying a whole host of stalls and attractions, including bouncy castles, belly dancers and traditional sideshow games. Humberside Fire and Rescue brought their fire engine – and even Lindsey Bear put in an appearance!

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Chief Executive Karen Griffiths said: “On behalf of everyone at the Hospice, I’d like to say thank you to the Mayor for choosing Lindsey Lodge as one of his charities during his year of office, and for coming along to support us at our event.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to every single person who held a stall, entertained our guests, loaned us equipment, or contributed in any way – we are extremely grateful to the scores of people who came to make it such a fantastic day!”

A number of supporters dropped in during the day to bring in donations from recent fundraising events and activities.

Finn Lowry (7) enjoys a soaking at Lindsey Lodge Hospice's Garden Party. EMN-180707-091103001

And as well as bringing their treasured vintage vehicles to the event, members of Scunthorpe Classic Car Club had a special surprise for the Hospice.

After chauffeuring guests using six of their cars at a recent wedding in Elsham, they decided to donate the £200 hire fee to Lindsey Lodge.

Karen Griffiths added: “We never cease to be amazed by the generosity and kindness that local people show to our Hospice.

“Without their support we wouldn’t be able to continue to provide the best possible specialist palliative care to our patients and their families.”

Members of Humberside Fire and Rescue were on hand to offer fire safety advice. They are pictured with Lindsey Lodge Hospice Director of Business Development Kate Conway (second right) and George Baynham (third from left) and Jack Raddish (left). EMN-180707-091114001

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, visit www.lindselylodgehospice.org.uk