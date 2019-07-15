Horncastle meeting to discover bypass dig finds

It’s often said that wherever you dig you will find history - that is certainly the case for the earthworks for the new Lincoln Southern Bypass.

Ruben Lopez Catalan, the Site Director and Senior Project Officer, will be speaking at the next meeting of Horncastle History and Heritage Society, in the Admiral Rodney Hotel next Wednesday, July 17, starting at 7.30pm.

Ruben has over 20 years experience uncovering and listing the archeology of major sites; his speciality is the production of digitised site plans.

At Lincoln, he has had his work cut out with an almost unbelievable amount of high quality remains, ranging through Mesolithic, Neolithic, Bronze Age and Roman to Anglo Saxon periods.

Ruben will be taking along a selection of artefacts.

Every one will be very welcome at this fascinating evening, with members £2 and non-members £4.