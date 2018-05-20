Homes plan for Wickenby farm land

New homes could be built on the outskirts of Wickenby if plans submitted to West Lindsey District Council are approved.

The application by Mr J Cowan, of Manor Farm, Wickenby would see four two-storey houses built on land at the farm, currently used for grazing.

In the supporting paperwork, Mr Cowan states: “The scheme provides for a contiguous, well related and balanced development which delivers family properties for the village. My intention is for at least two (of the homes) to be at the more affordable, starter home level of the market to encourage young families or first time buyers.“