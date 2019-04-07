Homes could be built on land on outskirts of Tealby

An application to build five homes on a site on the outskirts of Tealby has been submitted to West Lindsey District Council.

The applicant, Mr David Nelstrop, is proposing to build five homes on land to the rear of 36 Cow Lane, in Tealby.

Details on the planning portal reveal that Mr Nelstrop would also like to create two new access roads, and attached car ports for two of the homes, and detached garages for the other three homes.

If approved, there will be two two-storey homes with four bedrooms, and three one-storey homes with three bedrooms.

As part of the plans, it is proposed that two of the homes will also have a double garage and room for log storage, and one home will have a single garage.

The latest plans will also incorporate 10 parking spaces for use by residents.

Planning permission to build on the land to the rear of 36 Cow Lane was granted by WLDC in May 2018.

At the time, applicant Mr Jonathan Lord was granted planning permission to build four homes with an access road, and three detached garages.

Mr Lord was also granted permission to make alterations to the existing dwelling, including the erection of a car port.

No objections have been submitted to the latest plans.