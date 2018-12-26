Homeless help from Rasen Hub quiz

The seasonal quiz organised by Rasen Hub has raised more than £80 for the work Market Rasen Salvation Army does in helping the homeless.

Hub director Caroline Foster said: “We would like to thank everyone who bought a quiz and remind them to post their completed sheet through the Hub door by noon on January 4.”

The quiz winner will receive a hamper full of items donated by the directors and volunteers of Rasen Hub.