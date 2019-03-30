Holton le Moor Tidy Day honours community hero

One tyre, one wheel trim, one tool box and 23 bags of rubbish were collected by residents of Holton Le Moor at their tidy day in memory of Tony Pywell.

Tony was a community stalwart, who cycled daily through the village dispensing a cheery ‘hello’ as well as undertaking a multitude of tasks, which included picking up litter in a one-man attempt to keep the village neat and tidy.

Unofficially, he was known as the honorary Mayor!

In memory of Tony’s dedication, the Moot Hall committee organised a ‘Tony Tidy Day’ and with the support of WLDC who supplied equipment, 23 people of all ages turned out to help.

It is hoped this will become an annual event.

Tony’s family were represented on the day by his sons Rob and Phil and their partners, who were all delighted to see the turnout on a bright and breezy morning and were so pleased to hear all the fond memories of their much missed Dad.

Kim Palmer, Gill Bennet, Greta White and others supplied much-needed refreshments to the volunteers, who realised what a great deal of effort Tony had put into the community.

A collection was raised to install a series of planters throughout the village as a permanent reminder of Tony and his tremendous legacy.