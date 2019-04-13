Holiday lodges at former Grasby quarry

An application to build a development consisting of more than 30 holiday lodges has been approved by West Lindsey District Council.

Members of the planning committee voted in favour of an application to build 32 holiday lodges, along with a lodge for a warden.

The site for the development is on a redundant chalk quarry. located off Brigg Road and Grasby Wold Lane.

The plans also include an on-site shop providing basic supplies for holidaymakers.

The application, submitted by Stoneledge Holdings, has been met with objections from Grasby Parish Council and Councillor Lewis Strange.

Speaking at the planning committee meeting last Thursday (April 4), Parish Councillor Vivienne said: “The entrance to the quarry is wide but its compromised by being over the brow of a hill so we would be worried about the possibility of accidents there

“When Owmby and Searby villages (the next villages) were connected to the main sewerage, Anglian Water Services assured us that the treatment plant would be upgraded.

“Still, tankers come through the village taking material from the treatment plant away.

“We have all smelt and seen the filthy water stagnating in ditches around the lowest part of Searby instead of it going to the treatment plant.

“A development of over 30 lodges will put further overload onto the system to the detriment of the existing village of Grasby.”

Coun Forbes also spoke about a similar holiday lodge complex located just two miles from the site.

She said: “Just two miles down the road is a lodge development with only about half the lodges built

“Why do the council and the developers think that these lodges that they are doing would sell any better?

“Who wants to buy a holiday home in a hole in the ground when you can have one with open views two miles away?”

County councillor Lewis Strange also echoed his concerns - particularly in regards to highways issues which could be caused if the development was approved.

Coun Strange said: “The main worry we do have is up the Lumber Road from Grasby where the entrance and exit into the sight – that road there is extremely narrow but it’s very straight and a lot of traffic comes very quickly down there and there will be more danger going out of there.”

Coun Strange also mentioned that on March 4, 2019, Lincolnshire County Council agreed to lower the speed limit to 40mph on the A1084 above Grasby at the crossroads.

He added: “What hasn’t been mentioned is, in the long term next year, there is to be a 50pmh speed limit put in from Brigg all the way to Caistor – apart from where Grasby crossroads are.

“The thing I am very against is that any more vehicles come onto that road from this site until we do get this 40mph limit in.”

•We will have more on the traffic calming measures which will be put in place on the A1084 in next week’s Market Rasen Mail.