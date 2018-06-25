‘His passing will be a great loss’: Tributes to Alf Ludlam

Tributes have been paid to Alf Ludlam for his ‘terrific’ work in supporting the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, following his sad death earlier this month.

Mr Ludlam, 77, passed away at St Andrew’s Hospice in Grimsby on June 6 following a short battle with cancer.

He was an extremely gifted artist, musician, author and public speaker - and he will always be remembered in this area for using his writing and speaking skills to support the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway.

Phil Eldridge, from the railway society, said: “Alf had a passion for railway heritage, and was involved with the Grimsby-Louth Railway preservation society almost from its inception.

“Alf strongly believed that Lincolnshire had been sadly neglected by railway publishers and this inspired him to write a series of books about the county’s railways.

“He also went on to become a regular contributor to historical railway magazines.

“Alf did a terrific amount of work for the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, much of it behind the scenes, and his passing will be a great loss.”

Just five years ago Alf, who lived in the Grimsby area, came up with a two-fold plan to benefit the heritage railway.

The first involved writing his books about the county’s railways - of which 12 have been published, and another is currently in the pipeline.

The second part of his plan was to use his public speaking skills to put together a series of illustrated talks, based on the books he had written.

Alf and Phil travelled across Lincolnshire - and even as far as Sheffield - to give up to six public talks each year.

All of the proceeds raised through book sales and public events were donated to the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway.

One of Alf’s many regular venues was Louth Library.

Library manager Karen Waring said: “Alf always drew in a crowd who loved to hear his knowledge and enthusiasm of local railways.

“He always took you on a fascinating journey with supporting slides and anecdotes that made you feel as if you were taken back in time.”

• Do you wish to share fond memories of Alf? Email them to: louthleader@jpress.co.uk.